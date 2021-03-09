UniLend Reaches One Day Volume of $7.52 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $41.58 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One UniLend token can currently be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00005469 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00057069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00786864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

