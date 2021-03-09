Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold Sells 7,000 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 153.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 211,100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 651,629 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.