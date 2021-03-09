USDX [Lighthouse] One Day Trading Volume Tops $168.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $168.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,934.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.65 or 0.00989444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.19 or 0.00347077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00029358 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00017999 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000935 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011988 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000100 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

