V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,909 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.92, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

