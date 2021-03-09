Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 350,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after buying an additional 52,025 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,012,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.19. The company had a trading volume of 132,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,870. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $362.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

