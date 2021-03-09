Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AT&T by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,664,000 after buying an additional 1,964,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,995,352. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

