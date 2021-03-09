Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after buying an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,046,000 after purchasing an additional 141,037 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,217,000 after purchasing an additional 680,664 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,578,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

