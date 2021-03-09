Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 23,531 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 184.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.68. 38,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

