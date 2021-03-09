Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 887,925.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,517 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,918,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,366 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68.

