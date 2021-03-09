Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 322,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 106,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 98,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 360,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.