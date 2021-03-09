Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Receives $143.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 196,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,469,000 after acquiring an additional 75,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $177,172,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $56,218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $175.85 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

