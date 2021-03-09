Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), with a volume of 381196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.23).

About Various Eateries (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two major brands across ten locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

