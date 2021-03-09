Verge Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $352.42 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00365440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000159 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,435,611,049 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

