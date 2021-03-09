Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 617,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $128,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.21. 14,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.85.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

