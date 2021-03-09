Veriti Management LLC Invests $687,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,615,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL opened at $207.91 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

