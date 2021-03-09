Veriti Management LLC Makes New $919,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BLK opened at $702.28 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $718.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

