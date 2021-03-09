Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $1,079,562 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $150.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.09. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

