Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SAP by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $123.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.79.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

