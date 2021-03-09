Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

