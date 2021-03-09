Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,958 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,958 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.20 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

