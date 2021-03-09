Veriti Management LLC Takes $817,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $171.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.83. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $172.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

