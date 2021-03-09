Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE VRTV opened at $42.90 on Friday. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $685.28 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 45,811.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

