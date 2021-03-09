Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$9.25 at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.25. 1,799,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1.00. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.34.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

