Veros Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Veros coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veros has traded up 455.8% against the dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $166.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00057293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00793308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.