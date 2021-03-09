Vesper Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.47 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 45% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Vesper has a market capitalization of $59.81 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $36.09 or 0.00066557 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.88 or 0.00510588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00069070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00077319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.87 or 0.00527155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00077081 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,657,105 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.

Buying and Selling Vesper

