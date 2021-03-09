Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 63,003 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

