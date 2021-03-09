Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.0513 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $367,095.97 and $2,019.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000507 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 206.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

