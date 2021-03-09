Vidya (VIDYA) Price Up 50.6% Over Last Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Vidya token can now be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $617,087.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.00511541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00068392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00062403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00076503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00076358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.00517406 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,234,121 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Vidya Token Trading

