Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

VIE opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viela Bio will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIE. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 85.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 197,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 85.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 13.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

