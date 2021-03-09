Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 227.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,247 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,799,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.95. 185,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,848,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research firms have commented on V. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

