VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

VNRX stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 24,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,773. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,676.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in VolitionRx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VolitionRx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 81,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VolitionRx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in VolitionRx by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

