Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $30.96 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

