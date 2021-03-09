Vox.Finance (VOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $718,613.18

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Vox.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $155.95 or 0.00289222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $718,613.18 and approximately $226,112.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00496970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00066416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00077286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077151 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.60 or 0.00466607 BTC.

Vox.Finance Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 8,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,608 tokens. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance.

