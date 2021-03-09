Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.59

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.59 and last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 15074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after buying an additional 1,096,394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,156,000 after buying an additional 231,723 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

