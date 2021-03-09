Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%.

WTRH stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 11,530,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,035. Waitr has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $318.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -3.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Waitr alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Waitr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.