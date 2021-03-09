Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 210,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,789. The firm has a market cap of $363.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $44,211,095.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

