Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Joann A. Reed Sells 1,600 Shares

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00.

NYSE WAT opened at $264.67 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.36.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $128,787,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth $62,130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after acquiring an additional 201,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waters by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.