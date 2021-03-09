Webcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $69,818.49 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,818.49 and approximately $37.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Webcoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00057591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.22 or 0.00793118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00029999 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Webcoin (WEB) is a token. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 tokens. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday.

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

