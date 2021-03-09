Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

COOP stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,239 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,614,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

