Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,032 ($13.48) price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,032 ($13.48) price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 842 ($11.00) price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/20/2021 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 934 ($12.20). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 825 ($10.78). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZJ traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,004 ($13.12). 2,084,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,074.82 ($14.04). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 841.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 710.87. The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.79.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

