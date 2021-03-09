Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $202.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

3/2/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $202.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

1/19/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

1/13/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average of $117.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after buying an additional 286,724 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,130,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $16,619,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

