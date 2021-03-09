Wells Financial Advisors INC Invests $1.54 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $36.91 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

