Wells Financial Advisors INC Invests $157,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 96.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 145.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $117.07 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.