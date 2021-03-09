Wells Financial Advisors INC Purchases Shares of 1,795 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $269.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

