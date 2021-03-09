Wells Financial Advisors INC Purchases Shares of 466 Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $93.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

