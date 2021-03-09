Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Director G Stephen Finley Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WLKP opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $854.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.64.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

