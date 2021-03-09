Westpac Banking Corp Buys 28,608 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $236.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

