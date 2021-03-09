Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,031 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,187.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 87,225 shares of company stock valued at $25,506,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $286.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.02 and a 200 day moving average of $243.14. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

