WhiteCoin Price Reaches $2.16 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $3.47 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00003964 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 95.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019763 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006203 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

