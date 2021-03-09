WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.09

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 1515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Several analysts recently commented on WOW shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 240.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.